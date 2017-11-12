LaFell caught six of 10 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Tennessee.

LaFell was featured early, hauling in three catches for 49 yards on the first two drives, including a 37-yard touchdown to cap the second one. When the dust settled, Cincinnati's No.2 receiver emerged with season-highs in catches and yards along with just his second receiving score of the season. While LaFell's capable of the odd big game, A.J. Green is the only consistent weapon in this passing game.