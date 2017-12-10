LaFell caught three of six pass attempts for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears.

The 14-yard touchdown catch capped off the Bengals' only scoring drive of the day and gave them the lead briefly. But the Bears' defense smothered A.J. Green and LaFell the rest of the way, leaving the 31-year-old with his worst yardage total since Week 4. With Green likely to draw the attention of Xavier Rhodes in Week 15 at Minnesota, LaFell should see a few more open looks.