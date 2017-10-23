Bengals' Brandon LaFell: First touchdown of season
LaFell had four catches for 28 yards and his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Most of LaFell's work came on short patterns, as the Steelers successfully shut down longer plays. Part of the problem was that LaFell was targeted more in lieu of A.J. Green, who didn't have a catch after the first quarter. For the season LaFell has 19 catches for 136 yards, good for just 7.2 yards per catch - not per target, but per catch.
