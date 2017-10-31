Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Four receptions Sunday
LaFell recorded four receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
LaFell continues to see steady targets as the season progresses, as he is averaging over three receptions per contest. However, playing alongside a massive red zone threat like A.J. Green can hurt other Bengals in the scoring department -- as made clear by LaFell's one touchdown on the season. Still LaFell has proven to be consistent throughout the season, a trend he'll look to continue this Sunday in Jacksonville.
