Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Good to go in Week 4
LaFell doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game in Cleveland.
LaFell tended to a knee concern this week, which capped his practice reps both Wednesday and Thursday, but he wrapped up preparations with an uninhibited showing at Friday's session. With his Week 4 availability not in question, he's poised to make a mark in the box score against a Browns defense that gave up 11 catches for 228 yards and one touchdown to T.Y. Hilton and other Colts wideouts this past Sunday.
