Play

LaFell doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game in Cleveland.

LaFell tended to a knee concern this week, which capped his practice reps both Wednesday and Thursday, but he wrapped up preparations with an uninhibited showing at Friday's session. With his Week 4 availability not in question, he's poised to make a mark in the box score against a Browns defense that gave up 11 catches for 228 yards and one touchdown to T.Y. Hilton and other Colts wideouts this past Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories