Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at practice Thursday
The Bengals listed LaFell (knee) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It amounts to a step forward for LaFell, who was held out of Wednesday's session entirely while managing the knee issue. If LaFell is upgraded to a full participant for Friday's practice, it's unlikely that he'll carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. LaFell turned in his best outing of the season in the Bengals' Week 10 loss to the Titans, racking up 95 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
