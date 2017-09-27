Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at practice Wednesday
LaFell was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
LaFell was held to just one catch for five yards on two targets in the Bengals' loss to the Packers in Week 3, but did see plenty of playing time in the contest, logging 56 out of a possible 61 snaps on offense while starting opposite A.J. Green. It's suspected that the veteran wideout's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, so he still looks to be on track to get an opportunity to rebound this weekend against the 0-3 Browns.
