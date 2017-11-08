Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at Wednesday's practice
LaFell (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
LaFell didn't practice at all last Wednesday before returning to a limited session Thursday. With no setbacks reported over the course of his 38 (out of a possible 39) snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars, we'll assume that LaFell being limited Wednesday was precautionary in nature.
