LaFell (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

LaFell started last week as a non-participant with the same injury, but he worked his way up to full participation by Friday and ended up playing in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos. He was held to three catches for 37 yards on five targets, unable to build on his season-best performance (6-95-1) from the previous week in Tennessee. Assuming the knee checks out, LaFell draws one of his better matchups this season, facing a Cleveland team that may use top cornerback Jason McCourty to shadow A.J. Green. That said, Lafell managed just two catches for 17 yards in a 31-7 win over the Browns in Week 4.