Play

LaFell (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

LaFell was limited due to the same injury last Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday and didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns. With no set back reported, the Bengals presumably are just being cautious ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories