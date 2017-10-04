Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited with knee injury
LaFell (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
LaFell was limited due to the same injury last Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday and didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns. With no set back reported, the Bengals presumably are just being cautious ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills
