Though he was deemed a full participant in Friday's walk-through practice, LaFell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Confirmation of the veteran wideout's Week 11 status will arrive in advance of the Bengals' 4:25 ET kickoff Sunday. The fact that LaFell was listed as a full participant Friday, however, bodes well for his chances of suiting up this weekend, after seeing action on 48 of the Bengals' 51 offensive snaps in the team's Week 10 loss to the Titans, en route to catching six of his team-high 10 targets for 95 yards and a TD.