Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Logs 45-yard grab
LaFell caught two of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings.
LaFell's team-leading receiving total came mostly courtesy of a 45-yard catch. Little went right for Cincinnati's offense besides that play, as starting quarterback Andy Dalton threw for only 113 yards and backup AJ McCarron added just 19 more after taking over in the fourth quarter.
