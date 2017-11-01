LaFell caught four of five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over Indianapolis.

As the season reaches its halfway point, LaFell's 44 yards represent a season high. LaFell is currently second on the team in receptions, but can sometimes get lost in the shuffle with A.J. Green and the emergence of Tyler Kroft and Joe Mixon. He does appear to be on a bit of a hot streak with at least four catches in three straight games after just one such outing during his first four games.