Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Off injury report for Week 9
Updating an earlier report, LaFell (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The Bengals' official site had erroneously listed LaFell as questionable for the Week 9 matchup, even though the wideout cleared up any concern regarding his status by practicing fully Thursday and Friday. LaFell should see a full snap load while filling his usual role as the starting receiver opposite top target A.J. Green.
