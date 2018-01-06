Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Out with a whimper
LaFell had two catches for 35 yards on four targets in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens. He finished the season with 52 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the Bengals spending a first-round draft pick on a wide receiver (John Ross) this year and a second-round pick on Tyler Boyd last year, LaFell remained the Bengals' #2 option in the passing game, albeit with diminishing returns. His yards per reception dropped a full three yards, from 13.5 to 10.5, and his touchdowns were cut in half. If he sticks around next year, look for his reps to be cut in favor of Boyd and Ross.
