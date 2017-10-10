Play

LaFell caught five passes for 32 yards on eight targets in Sunday's win over the Bills.

A couple of those receptions came late on shuffle passes to help move the chains, which obviously are going to result in fewer yards per target. LaFell isn't often targeted downfield in this offense, though the injury to Tyler Boyd could create a few extra opportunities, especially if John Ross can't return after the bye.

