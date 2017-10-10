Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Quiet despite getting eight targets
LaFell caught five passes for 32 yards on eight targets in Sunday's win over the Bills.
A couple of those receptions came late on shuffle passes to help move the chains, which obviously are going to result in fewer yards per target. LaFell isn't often targeted downfield in this offense, though the injury to Tyler Boyd could create a few extra opportunities, especially if John Ross can't return after the bye.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Upgraded to full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Catches two passes against Browns•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Good to go in Week 4•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Disappointing day•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...