LaFell remains the Bengals projected #2 wide receiver, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.

The conventional wisdom is that while LaFell is the starter, he's going to get surpassed in production by Tyler Boyd, rookie John Ross or perhaps both. That's the percentage play, as LaFell lacks palpable upside, but Ross has yet to play this preseason and Boyd could get relegated to a slot role. What's most likely to happen is that none of the three produce regularly in 2017.