LaFell (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

LaFell is thus on track to play Sunday at Jacksonville and start opposite star wideout A.J. Green. LaFell's Week 9 fantasy upside appears limited though by a tough matchup at hand. To date, the Jaguars have allowed a league-low average of 161.7 passing yards per game.

