Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Returns to full practice
LaFell (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
LaFell is thus on track to play Sunday at Jacksonville and start opposite star wideout A.J. Green. LaFell's Week 9 fantasy upside appears limited though by a tough matchup at hand. To date, the Jaguars have allowed a league-low average of 161.7 passing yards per game.
