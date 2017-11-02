LaFell (hamstring) is taking part in practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals will reveal after the session concludes whether LaFell was a limited or full participant, but either way, it's a positive sign after the hamstring injury sidelined him Wednesday. Though the Bengals returned John Ross (knee) from injury in the Week 8 win over the Colts, he was targeted just once in the contest and doesn't appear ready to take on a larger role in the offense, leaving LaFell fairly secure at the moment in his starting role at wideout alongside A.J. Green.