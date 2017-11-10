Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Set to face Titans
LaFell (hamstring) does not carry a Week 10 injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday.
LaFell continues to log plenty of snaps in the Bengals offense, but the veteran wideout's production this season hasn't generated big numbers. He's only scored one TD in eight games, and 44 receiving yards represents his high-water mark in 2017.
