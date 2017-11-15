LaFell didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

LaFell was on the field for 48 of the Bengals' 51 offensive snaps in a Week 10 loss to the Titans, hauling in six of his team-high 10 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks suffered in that contest, there's a solid chance that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related, a notion that would be confirmed by his return to practice in any capacity Thursday.