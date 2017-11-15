Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Sits out practice Wednesday
LaFell didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
LaFell was on the field for 48 of the Bengals' 51 offensive snaps in a Week 10 loss to the Titans, hauling in six of his team-high 10 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks suffered in that contest, there's a solid chance that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related, a notion that would be confirmed by his return to practice in any capacity Thursday.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Explodes for season-high 95 yards, touchdown•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Set to face Titans•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Targeted just twice•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Off injury report for Week 9•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Deemed questionable for Week 9•
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.