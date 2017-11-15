Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Sits out Wednesday's practice
LaFell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirerreports.
LaFell was on the field for 48 of the Bengals' 51 snaps on offense in Week 10's to the Titans, hauling in six of his team-high 10 targets for 95 yards and a TD in the process. With no reported setbacks since then, there's a solid chance that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related, a notion that would be confirmed by his return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday.
