LaFell caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

In theory, LaFell should have been featured more in Cincinnati's offense on Sunday after A.J. Green was ejected in the second quarter. Instead, he tied a season low in targets. LaFell was a solid find in Cincinnati last season, but has been little more than a limited possession receiver in Year 2. LaFell is averaging just 8.3 yard per catch at the season's halfway point and has yet to record 50 yards in a game or a 20-yard play this season. With A.J. Green and Tyler Kroft the primary options in the red area, LaFell doesn't give you much week to week.

