Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Targeted just twice
LaFell caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.
In theory, LaFell should have been featured more in Cincinnati's offense on Sunday after A.J. Green was ejected in the second quarter. Instead, he tied a season low in targets. LaFell was a solid find in Cincinnati last season, but has been little more than a limited possession receiver in Year 2. LaFell is averaging just 8.3 yard per catch at the season's halfway point and has yet to record 50 yards in a game or a 20-yard play this season. With A.J. Green and Tyler Kroft the primary options in the red area, LaFell doesn't give you much week to week.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Off injury report for Week 9•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Deemed questionable for Week 9•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Returns to full practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Nabs four passes•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...