LaFell (knee) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The wideout's involvement in the full team session likely removes any doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's contest against the Bills. Though the Bengals offense has settle into a groove the last two weeks following abysmal showings in the team's first two contests of 2017, LaFell hasn't been a beneficiary. In fact, LaFell has actually seen his role in the Bengals' passing attack diminish the past two weeks, with quarterback Andy Dalton targeting him a combined five times.