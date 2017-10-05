Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Upgraded to full practice Thursday
LaFell (knee) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The wideout's involvement in the full team session likely removes any doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's contest against the Bills. Though the Bengals offense has settle into a groove the last two weeks following abysmal showings in the team's first two contests of 2017, LaFell hasn't been a beneficiary. In fact, LaFell has actually seen his role in the Bengals' passing attack diminish the past two weeks, with quarterback Andy Dalton targeting him a combined five times.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Catches two passes against Browns•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Good to go in Week 4•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Disappointing day•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Snags three passes•
-
Things to know: Byes, new options
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...
-
Sportsline: Ride Latavius not Amari
Advanced computer model says bench Amari Cooper and start Latavius Murray this week.
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel...