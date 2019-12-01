Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Aggravates injury
Wilson (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
According to Morrison, Wilson had been dealing with the hand injury, and seemed to further injured it during the game. As long as Wilson is sidelined, look for Clayton Fejedelem to see an increase in depth safety reps.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Returns opening kick for touchdown•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Posts one tackle•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Inks deal with Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Receives tender from Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Ruled out with chest injury•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...