Wilson (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

According to Morrison, Wilson had been dealing with the hand injury, and seemed to further injured it during the game. As long as Wilson is sidelined, look for Clayton Fejedelem to see an increase in depth safety reps.

