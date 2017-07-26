Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Aggravates knee injury
Wilson, the Bengals' sixth-round pick from the University of Houston, aggravated a knee injury during position drills and has been placed on the active/non-football injury list, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wilson was working at safety instead of corner before the injury. He can practice whenever he's medically cleared, and still counts against the Bengals' 90-man roster.
