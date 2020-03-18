Play

Wilson (hand) was given a contract tender by the Bengals on Wednesday.

Wilson played 12 games in 2019 before a hand injury forced his placement on injured reserve and ultimately ended his season. The 25-year-old was solid in the return game, taking back one kick for a touchdown in 2019 while racking up an NFL-best 31.3 yards per kick return. Wilson's fantasy prospects are likely limited to special teams, as he accumulated 24 tackles (14 solo) and two forced fumbles last campaign.

