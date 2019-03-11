Wilson (chest) signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After being extended a tender earlier in the week, Wilson now officially re-ups with Cincinnati. The third-year safety suited up for 16 games with the Bengals last season, notching 11 tackles (six solo) while playing primarily on special teams. Wilson sustained a chest injury during the final week of the regular season, and it remains unclear whether his recovery will interfere with offseason training.

