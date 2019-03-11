Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Inks deal with Cincinnati
Wilson (chest) signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After being extended a tender earlier in the week, Wilson now officially re-ups with Cincinnati. The third-year safety suited up for 16 games with the Bengals last season, notching 11 tackles (six solo) while playing primarily on special teams. Wilson sustained a chest injury during the final week of the regular season, and it remains unclear whether his recovery will interfere with offseason training.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Receives tender from Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Ruled out with chest injury•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Nursing hamstring ailment•
-
Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Signs with Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...