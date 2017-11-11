Wilson was signed by the Bengals on Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson has resided on the Bengals' practice squad since roster cutdowns, and the team needed some additional depth at safety with starter Shawn Williams (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Sunday. The rookie sixth-round pick will likely serve mostly as a special teams contributor, but defensive snaps could be available with Williams unlikely to play this week.