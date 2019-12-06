Play

Wilson (hand) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Wilson was already ruled out for Week 14 but will now miss the rest of the season due to the hand injury. The 25-year-old enjoyed a quality campaign returning kickoffs for the Bengals, averaging 31.3 yards with one touchdown on 20 kick returns. Alex Erickson is a likely candidate to take over that role for the final month of the season.

