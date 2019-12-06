Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Out Week 14
Wilson (hand) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Geoff Hopson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Wilson aggravated the hand injury during last week's win over the Jets and won't be able to play Week 14. The 25-year-old is averaging 31.3 yards and has one touchdown on 20 kick returns this season. Punt returner Alex Erickson is a likely option to fill in on kickoffs for the Bengals.
