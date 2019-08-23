Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Posts one tackle
Wilson (chest) recorded one tackle during Thursday's preseason loss to the Giants.
Wilson appears fully recovered from his chest injury, having played 14 defensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams Thursday. The third-year pro projects to play a depth role in Cincinnati's secondary.
