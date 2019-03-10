Bengals' Brandon Wilson: Receives tender from Cincinnati
The Bengals extended a tender to Wilson (chest) on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
Wilson was decent suiting up primarily on special teams in 2018, accumulating 11 tackles (five solo) in 16 games. The Houston product did suffer a chest injury in the final week of the regular season, so it's unclear whether he'll be ready for offseason training.
