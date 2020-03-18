Play

Wilson (hand) was given a contract tender by the Bengals on Monday.

Wilson played 12 games in 2019 before a hand injury ended his season. The 25-year-old made his biggest impact in the return game, taking back one kick for a touchdown in 2019 while racking up an NFL-best 31.3 yards per kick return. He also chipped in 24 tackles (14 solo) and two forced fumbles as a reserve safety.

