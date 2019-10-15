Wilson returned Sunday's opening kickoff for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also logged 56 snaps on defense at safety thanks to Shawn Williams's thigh injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

That was the Bengals first kickoff return for a touchdown since Bernard Scott did it in 2009 against the Steelers. He also had four tackles and forced a fumble in the loss against the Ravens.

