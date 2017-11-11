The Bengals signed Wilson off their practice squad Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson, a sixth-round rookie out of Houston, was previously waived by the team coming out of training camp after beginning the season on the Non-Football/Injury list with a knee issue. Now healthy, he'll provide the team with some additional depth at safety with Shawn Williams (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

