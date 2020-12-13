Wilson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Wilson was able to power through a hamstring issue to make his 12th appearance of the season last Sunday in Miami, though Alex Erickson brought back the team's lone kick-return attempt. A groin injury kept Wilson as a DNP all throughout the practice week, however, and now he'll be forced to miss his first game of 2020. Down one of the NFL's most explosive returners for Week 14, Cincinnati will lean on the veteran Erickson.