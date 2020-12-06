Wilson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson possesses game-breaking abilities on special teams, a fact exemplified once again by his 103-yard kickoff return TD last Sunday against the Giants. The 26-year-old ranks third in the NFL with 571 kickoff return yards, standing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Andre Roberts in that category entering Week 13. Wilson and Patterson are the only two players with kickoff-return TDs each of the past two seasons.