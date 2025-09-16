The Bengals will sign Rypien off their practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Joe Burrow set to undergo surgery to address a Grade 3 turf toe injury and likely to remain out for at least three months, the Bengals will add Rypien to the roster to serve as the top backup to new starter Jake Browning. Rypien is on track to be active for Sunday's game in Minnesota, but his performance in practice over the ensuing weeks could determine whether he sticks around in the No. 2 role for the entirety of Burrow's absence. The Bengals added Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad Tuesday, and either could eventually challenge Rypien for the top backup gig once they get up to speed with the playbook.