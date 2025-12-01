Asamoah (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list Monday.

The fourth-year pro from Oklahoma sustained a knee injury in the Bengals' Week 13 win over the Ravens, and it now appears serious enough to land him on IR. Asamoah has appeared in just four games for Cincinnati this season, failing to record a stat across 58 special-teams snaps. He'll now be forced to miss at least the team's next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in the Week 18 matchup against the Browns.