Hill could be in jeopardy of losing his job, Paul Dehner Jr. of Cincinnati.com reports.

The Bengals opted to spend their fourth round pick on running back Mark Walton from Miami. While Walton figures to pencil in behind the likes of Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, there's a strong chance he'll slide above Hill on the depth chart. If that's the case, expect Hill's value to drop immensely, especially if he's unable to escape the current landscape of Cincinnati's clouded backfield.