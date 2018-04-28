Bengals' Brian Hill: Could be on the way out
Hill could be in jeopardy of losing his job, Paul Dehner Jr. of Cincinnati.com reports.
The Bengals opted to spend their fourth round pick on running back Mark Walton from Miami. While Walton figures to pencil in behind the likes of Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, there's a strong chance he'll slide above Hill on the depth chart. If that's the case, expect Hill's value to drop immensely, especially if he's unable to escape the current landscape of Cincinnati's clouded backfield.
More News
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Limited to special teams in finale•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Likely to dress as No. 3 back•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Likely top backup Sunday•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Token action in Week 15 loss•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...