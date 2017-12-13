Hill had two carries for eight yards and a two-yard reception on his only target in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The carries were the first of the rookie's NFL career. In fact, Hill received his first seven offensive snaps of his career in the game. With both Joe Mixon (concussion) and Giovani Bernard (knee) banged up in practice Wednesday, Hill might garner a closer look by the Bengals in Week 15 against the Vikings.