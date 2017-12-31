Bengals' Brian Hill: Likely to dress as No. 3 back
Hill could be relegated to third-string duties Sunday against the Ravens with Joe Mixon (ankle) expected to play, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Due to a concussion and the ankle injury, Mixon has been limited to just 24 snaps across the last four games and has missed two contests entirely, which has opened the door for Giovani Bernard and Hill to see increased opportunities. Though he's seeing more snaps on offense after having previously been relegated to special-teams work, Hill has still only received 11 carries and two targets over that four-game stretch, as Bernard has seen the overwhelming share of touches out of the backfield. Though it's unlikely that Mixon will be in store for a sizable role if he's available Sunday, his presence might be enough to keep Hill out of the game plan.
