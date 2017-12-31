Hill is expected to serve as the primary backup to Giovani Bernard in Sunday's game against the Ravens with the team not expecting Joe Mixon (ankle) to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mixon is expected to test his left ankle out during pregame warmups, but after his injury limited his participation in practices this week, it's expected the Bengals will err on the side of caution and hold the rookie out in a mostly meaningless season finale. Assuming that's the case, Hill would have a role in the game plan for the fourth straight week after previously being relegated to special-teams work in his prior appearances this season. Hill has proven capable when called upon three games with 11 carries for 37 yards and two receptions for 36 yards, but Bernard's ability to handle three-down duties will mostly limit Hill to entering the game only when the veteran needs a breather.