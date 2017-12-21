Hill is dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill may have sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, in which he totaled five carries for 12 yards. The 22-year-old served as Gio Bernard's backup the last two weeks, but with Joe Mixon (concussion) a full practice participant Wednesday, Hill is likely to return to the role of No. 3 running back.