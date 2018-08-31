Bengals' Brian Hill: Runs well in preseason finale
Hill ran well again in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday, but so did his roster spot competition Tra Carson, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Rookie Mark Walton hurt his shoulder in the game, but it's uncertain how significant the injury is. But there's probably only one spot between Hill and Carson.
