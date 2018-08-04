Goodwin and the Bengals agreed to a contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Goodwin was just released by the 49ers at the start of training camp. He played last year for both the Falcons and Cardinals and logged eight tackles (one solo) across 14 games. He will now need to impress the Bengals coaching staff during the exhibition season in order to have a chance at landing on the team's final roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories