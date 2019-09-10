Uzomah had four catches on five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, outproducing teammate Tyler Eifert in terms of yards.

Uzomah was on the field for 54 offensive snaps, compared to just 38 for Eifert. The Bengals used more plays with two tight ends in the lineup than many expected in the opener, but threw out of those formations, which is encouraging for Uzomah.