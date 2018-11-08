Uzomah (clavicle) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Uzomah had also been limited in Wednesday's session, so he should be a good bet to play this weekend against the Saints if he's able to put forth a full session Friday. Assuming his clavicle injury doesn't prove too much of an issue come Sunday, Uzomah will start at tight end and potentially take on increased volume in the passing game with the Bengals likely to lean on a number of players to replace the 9.5 targets per game A.J. Green (toe) has drawn this season. Green is expected to miss at least two weeks with the injury.

