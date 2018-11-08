Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Another limited practice
Uzomah (clavicle) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Uzomah had also been limited in Wednesday's session, so he should be a good bet to play this weekend against the Saints if he's able to put forth a full session Friday. Assuming his clavicle injury doesn't prove too much of an issue come Sunday, Uzomah will start at tight end and potentially take on increased volume in the passing game with the Bengals likely to lean on a number of players to replace the 9.5 targets per game A.J. Green (toe) has drawn this season. Green is expected to miss at least two weeks with the injury.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Logs limited practice•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Practices Wednesday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Resting shoulder to prepare for Sunday•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Gets past injury scare in win•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: No longer playing special teams•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Scores second touchdown of 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...