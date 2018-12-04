Uzomah had five catches for 33 yards in the Bengals' loss to the Broncos. He was targeted six times while playing 67 snaps on offense.

Uzomah hasn't scored since Week 7 against the Chiefs and has been targeted twice in the red zone since that TD. Even with Tyler Eifert and A.J. Green out, he hasn't been much of a fantasy force.

